Agnes (Mayer Hofer-Batista) Russell

AUBURN — Agnes (Mayer Hofer-Batista) Russell, 58, of Auburn, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the daughter of Elza (Mayer Hofer) and the late Miguel Batista.

Aggie as she was affectionately known by her family and friends worked in daycare much of her adult life. She loved children and truly cared to see each one of them do well. Aggie lived for taking care of her own children and especially loved being a grandmother. Besides family being her number one priority, she enjoyed reading Steven King novels, watching any forensic show and listening to Pink Floyd, Prince or David Bowie.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Randy Russell, of Auburn; her mother, Elza Cheekini, of Auburn; two daughters: Kaitlyn Russell, Ashley (Steven) Chamberlain; two grandchildren: Mae and Logan Chamberlain; mother-in-law, Nancy Goodrich; two brothers-in-law: Ricky (Carolyn) Russell, Rusty Russell; several aunts, uncles, cousins both here and in Brazil; as well as her beloved feline friend Moo Moo.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Hudson and step-father, Auggie Cheekini.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Aggie was loved by many friends and family, she will be forever loved and until we meet again.