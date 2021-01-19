Agostino 'Gus' J. Ventura

AUBURN — Agostino "Gus" J. Ventura, 90 of Auburn passed away Friday evening, Jan. 15, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Angelo and Nancy Ventura.

Gus, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was always referred to as being a true gentleman by everyone that knew him. Gus was a very kind and loving soul, who loved to help people and was the perfect example of love and understanding to his children and grandchildren.

Gus was an accomplished bowler in the area for many years, rolling numerous 300 games, even into his 80s he had a perfect game. He was a proud member of the Auburn Bowling Hall of Fame. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

Gus worked at various jobs throughout his life, including more than 40 years with General Electric and Powerex, from which he retired.