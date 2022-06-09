Agustus "Gus" Maffetore

Augustus 'Gus' Maffetore

Feb. 8, 1930 - June 3, 2022

SCIPIO - We regret to announce the passing of Augustus "Gus" Maffetore, 92, of Scipio, NY, on June 3, 2022.

Gus was born February 8, 1930 in Queens, NY a son of Charles and Marie (Lerario) Maffetore. He served in the Korean War as an Army Sergeant, earning The Bronze Star.

Upon returning from the war, he married his lovely wife, Fran, and the two remained happily married for over 60 years. They moved to Scipio Center in 1975 where they opened and ran a printing business, PICA Press, for over 40 years until their retirement.

Gus is predeceased by his wife Fran Maffetore, and his brother Donald Maffetore.

Gus is survived by his three children, Irene Maffetore, Paul Maffetore, and Charles (Juanita) Maffetore; his sister Grace (Ted) Brunken; four grandchildren, Christina (Michael) Giovannini, Christopher Giusti, Miranda (Ryan) Giusti Clark and Larissa Maffetore; and his great-grandson Royce Clark.

Lovingly referred to as "Saint Augustus", Gus had a passion for serving his community. He spent many years in the volunteer fire service, including positions as the Chief for the Uniondale Fire Department, the Commissioner of the Scipio Venice Ledyard Fire District, and a member of the Scipio Fire Company.

Gus will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters at the fire department, his many friends, and his adoring family.

Calling hours will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Wade's Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 in St. Patrick's Church, Moravia.

Gus will be laid to rest in the Scipio Rural Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scipio Fire Company, 3550 Rte. 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147.