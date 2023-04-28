Alan A. Loomis, Sr.

Feb. 18, 1949 - April 21, 2023

PORT CRANE — Alan A. Loomis, Sr., 74, of Port Crane, NY, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.

Alan was born in Cortland, NY, on Feb. 18, 1949, the son of the late Alton and Louise Garcia Loomis.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of South Otselic. Through his high school years, Al worked on a dairy farm for several years and then purchased his own farm in Taylor, NY. He then sold that farm and purchased another farm in Aurora.

He also worked for the Operating Engineers Union Local #158 as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2013. During his time at the union, he served as the union steward for many years. Throughout his retirement, Al enjoyed being a member of many tractor pulling clubs and was proud of his tractor, "Wishful Thinking" that almost always won best in show.

He is survived by his life partner, Phyllis O'Neill; his children: Alan (Darcie) Loomis, Jr., of Moravia, Aric Loomis, of Clifton Springs, and Adam Loomis, of Moravia; his stepchildren: Jennifer (Ron) King, of Binghamton, Kelly (Kevin) Twitchell, of Binghamton, and William (Brooke) O'Neill, of Long Island. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Hunter (Kristen), Parker, Aiden, and Ty Loomis; his step-grandchildren: Hunter (Toni) King, Hayden King, Nathan (Cassie) Twitchell, Kaleb Twitchell, Gavin, Jack, and Landon O'Neill; his sisters: Lolita (Harold) White, of Marathon and Lonnie (Bruce) Hakes, of North Pitcher; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Linda Loomis Howard.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at the United Methodist Church of South Otselic on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Carl Johnson officiating. Burial will be in North Pitcher Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Alan may be directed to the United Methodist Church of South Otselic, PO Box 47, South Otselic, NY 13155.

A special thank you to Lourdes Hospice for their compassionate care and support during this difficult time. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.