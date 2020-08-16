AUBURN — Alan Adam Waziak of 7142 North Division St. Road, Auburn, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 in the comforts of his home. Alan was surrounded by his wife, Emily, and closest family after battling cancer for 8 months. Alan was born in Buffalo June 7, 1961. He was a Senior Project Manager for Turner Construction for 20 years. Alan was a brilliant, witty and generous person to all, especially his family. Together with his wife, Emily, and brother-in-law, John, they owned and operated the Mandana Inn Restaurant in Skaneateles. Alan traveled to many places during his tenure with Turner Construction.

Alan's hard fought battle with cancer became increasingly difficult after his one and only child, Eric, passed away suddenly April 14, 2020 from a sudden asthma attack. He still fought this cancer fiercely, with his wife, Emily, by his side. Alan had an incredible wit and could make you laugh with the simplest of one liners. He enjoyed golfing and was extremely devoted to his work. He met amazing friends as he moved through different projects with Turner. His latest project was working and overseeing the demolition of terminal B departure gates, at Logan International Airport, in Boston MA. These two flights, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, were the two flights that departed Boston heading for Los Angeles, that flew into the World Trade Center Towers on that fateful day. Alan and the staff from Turner were honored to be chosen for this project.