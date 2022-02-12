Alan Dale Shellenberger

Aug. 3, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2022

LEESBURG, FL — Alan Dale Shellenberger, 71, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022. He was born Aug. 3, 1951 to Howard and Mary Shellenberger.

Alan is survived by his wife, Judith Shellenberger; children: Sharyn Prindle, of Alexandria, VA and Michael Shellenberger, of Bristow, VA; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Shellenberger; grandchildren: Teagan, Connor, Brooklyn and Lucy; sister, Robbie Sue Correa (Ron Correa); brother-in-law, Ronald Jones (Cynthia Jones); sister-in-law, Janet White (Jim Mahoney) and sister-in-law, Deborah Waldron (Ed Waldron); along with many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Mary Shellenberger; his brother, Bradly Shellenberger and sister-in-law, Fran Hollands.

Alan was a hands-on man; he could fix anything. The type of problem-solver everyone reached out to when something wasn't going right. Despite childhood adversity, he accomplished many things in his lifetime. He owned and operated several successful businesses, including a retail bike chain, handyman business and investment properties. He was an active father, coaching his kids' soccer games, teaching them to use tools and cheering them on through life. He was exceptionally proud of his children.

There will be a private celebration of life and a future interment in upstate New York.

Donations can be made on behalf of Alan to the American Diabetes Association.