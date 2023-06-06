Alan L. Hitchcock

April 21, 1949 - June 3, 2023

Alan L. Hitchcock passed away on June 3, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born on April 21, 1949, the son of Gordon and Betty Hitchcock.

Alan grew up in Port Byron and graduated from Port Byron High School in 1969. After high school, Alan enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in El Paso, TX where he met his future wife Cynthia Carithers.

After the military he continued on to Auburn Community College graduating in 1979 with his Associate's degree in computer programming.

He is survived his loving wife, Cynthia, married 52 1/2 years; a son, Richard Hitchcock and his wife, Leah Baldwin-Hitchcock; a granddaughter, Cimberly; a brother, Ronald Hitchcock and his wife, Michele Hitchcock; sister-in-law, Deborah Hitchcock; two nieces: Amanda Hitchcock and her daughter, Bethann Donaldson, Colleen (Kelly) Lupien-Hitchcock and her two sons: Dakota Lupien and Kaydon Hitchcock.

He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Betty Hitchcock and grandparents.

In accordance with Alan's wishes there will be no calling hours or public service.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Port Byron Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140 in Alan's name.