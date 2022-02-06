Alan Mark Waldron

WEEDSPORT - Alan Mark Waldron, of Weedsport, NY passed away February 1, 2022 from cancer at his home.

Alan was born in Syracuse and was previously employed at Cole Muffler in Baldwinsville. He graduated from Phoenix Central School Class of 1974. He enjoyed hunting and taking his tractors to tractor pulls and racing the Q2 at Fulton Raceway.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clinton "Jack" and Alice "Jane" Waldron. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Hunt Waldron; his sons Alan Paul (Jordan Siravolo), Matthew (Melissa), Clinton (Janet LaShomb) Waldron; a stepdaughter, Theresa Hunt; grandchildren Haley, Evan, Payden and Braelynne Waldron; step-grandchildren Wade, Troy, Ely, Candace, Alexcia Wlazlowski, Marcco CeCero, Jr., Lauren and Madison LaShomb; his siblings Jack (Sue) Waldron, Donna Dates and Shelley (Eric) Backus; several nieces and nephews and one great-nephew and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be February 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Labuff Cole American Legion, 2598 Legion St., Cato, NY 13033. Spring burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Leave condolences at searsmiddletonmathewson.com.