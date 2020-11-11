Albert Bayus

AUBURN - Albert Bayus, of Auburn, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. Born in 1922, Albert was the son of Aftan and Helen Tarby Bayus.

Upon graduation from East High School he enlisted in the ARMY and flew P47's during WWII. As an Ithaca College graduate in accounting, Albert worked at Allied Chemical in Solvay, NY and Brunswick, GA and later at Aspen Industries in Tully, NY where he became the President of the company.

Albert greatly enjoyed talking with those he met and was always willing to use his many talents to help those in need.

Albert is survived by his wife Frances; his daughter, Karen; a brother, Victor (Mary Jane), all of Auburn; and also several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Anna Shea, Dorothy Bayus and Julia Bayus; his brothers: Michael Bayus and Frank Bayus; and his nephews: Edward and Gerald Shea.