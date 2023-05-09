Albert F. Thomas, Jr.

AUBURN — Albert F. Thomas, Jr., 65, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with The Lord, Thursday evening, April 20, 2023.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Frank and Barbara Thomas, Sr. and had resided in Auburn for several years.

Al loved to work and helped various people in the community in different capacities. He was well-liked and respected by his peers, especially many attorney friends around and on Court Street, like close friend James Leone. Al will be remembered as a good spirit, having a heart of gold, and one of the hardest workers, you will ever meet.

He is survived three siblings: Frank Thomas, Jr., Thelma (Charles) Thomas, Catherine Thomas; several grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Al was also predeceased by a son, Sindrel, a sister, Doris Thomas and two brothers: Anthony and Kevin Thomas.

A calling hour will be held this Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5 until 6 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.