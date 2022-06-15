Albert Richard 'Dick' Hall

Dec. 29, 1933 - June 10, 2022

MCGRAW — Albert Richard "Dick" Hall, a former resident of Moravia, NY, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home in McGraw.

Dick was born Dec. 29, 1933 in Auburn, NY a son of the late John A. and Adelaide (Taylor) Hall. He was a graduate of Moravia High School and was attending Empire State Forestry College when he was drafted into the service of the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War Zone where he received the Purple Heart.

After his Honorable Discharge he worked at Morse Chain in Ithaca and then with Wellauer Construction of Moravia.

Dick was a founding member of the Moravia Bowhunters Club, an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman.

He is survived by a sister, Charlotte Wood; a brother, Frank "Butch" Hall; sons: Theodore and Mark; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Burial with Military Honors will be in Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia.

There will be a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home Tuesday before the funeral service.

Please consider a contribution in Dick's name to the Lamont Library, 5 Main St., McGraw NY. 13101.