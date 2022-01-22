Albert V. Nicolella

Sept. 28, 1936 - Jan. 17, 2022

LYONS - Albert V. Nicolella, 85 years young, passed away in his home on January 17, 2022. He was the husband of Sophia J. "Josie" Nicolella. They shared 60 years together.

Al was born in Gloversville, NY on September 28, 1936 to Andrea and Concetta Nicolella. He attended Albany College of Pharmacy, and was a member of Kappa PSI Fraternity. After marrying Josie, he started his career in Auburn, NY with Lewis Drug Store. He would eventually own and operate Lewis Drug for ten years before continuing his career in local retail pharmacy.

Al was a longtime, devout member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn, and a former Grand Knight in the Knight of Columbus Council 207. He helped plan many a parish picnic, volunteered at the soup kitchen, and often served as member of the Parish Council. He educated teenagers on the dangers of drug addiction, and assisted the elderly with their medication questions through the Cayuga County Office of the Aging. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends, especially his "partners in crime" the Siracusas, the Vivenzios, and Evangelistas. Anyone walking by his home hearing Italian music playing from the basement knew he was cooking and be ready to eat! He also enjoyed gardening, and many years of traveling with Josie.

He is survived by his wife Josie; his children Jerome C. Nicolella (Pam), Imelda Dobbins (Sean), Mary Knapp (Tim); ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his five brothers, Alfonso, Joe, Louis, Carmen and Victor; and one sister, Helen.

The funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's Church in Lyons, NY at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring at the convenience of the family. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Arrangements by the the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to doctorswithoutborders.org, and Parkinson's Foundation.