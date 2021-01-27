Alberta 'Birdie' R. Geiger

Feb. 1, 1933 - Jan. 24, 2021

VENICE — Alberta "Birdie" R. Geiger, 87, a former resident of Venice, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse. Birdie as she was known by her friends was born Feb. 1, 1933 in Owasco, a daughter of Daniel and Bessie Ryder Miller.

She was a graduate of Moravia High School Class of 1950. She previously had been employed at SCM Typewriter Co.

She married George J. Geiger, Jr., in June 1951, who predeceased her Dec. 21, 2011.

Surviving her are a son, David Geiger (Karen Spiero), of Moravia; daughter, Jeanne Weaver, of Weedsport; grandchildren: Brian (Patty) Weaver, Melanie (Antwon) Robinson; two grandsons: Tyler Weaver and Tevin Pysnak; and several step-grandchildren; four brothers: Kenneth, John, Clifford and Arthur Miller; one sister, Edith Nelson; two brothers-in-law: Henry and Robert Geiger; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother, Robert Miller and sister Betty Powers.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia and will be private at the convenience of the family due to Covid-19. Burial will be in East Venice Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested for the Long Hill Fire Dept., 3513 Long Hill Rd., Venice Center, NY 13147