Alexander 'Al' Wasilenko
Aug. 7, 2020
AUBURN — Alexander "Al" Wasilenko, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony.
Al was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Michael Sr. and Mary Kimak Wasilenko. He was a graduate of West High School, and following graduation he joined the Navy. He reached the rank of Aviation Machinist Mate 3/c. He served with the PBM Squadron #25, spending most of his naval time in the South Pacific and the Philippines. He was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross along with many other medals for his service. He was a proud Navy veteran who was a Commander and Charter Member of the St. Nicholas War Veterans Post #1. He was also a member of the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek Post #1324 American Legion.
Al retired from Cayuga County Community College after 20 years as a Maintenance Technician. Prior to that he had worked for the Auburn school district at Owasco Elementary School for five years and prior to that at Firth Carpet Co.
Al enjoyed bow hunting, bowling and wood carving in his younger years. After retirement he took to golf which he loved spending time doing. He also enjoyed spending time at his camp, watching all kinds of sports and the occasional baseball game at Falcon Park.
Al is survived by his children: Mary Nettle, Edward Wasilenko, George (Kim) Wasilenko and Judy (John) Cummings; his grandchildren: Michael (Christina) McCormick, Sabrina (Brian) McCallister, Benjamin Wasilenko, Bradley Wasilenko, Jarred Cummings, Jacob Cummings and Anna Cummings; and his great-grandchildren, Piper and Neven McCallister and Adelaide McCormick. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Alice Vatter Wasilenko; brothers: Michael, Stephen, John, William, and Nikolas; and sisters: Mary Solanka, Julia Hojnacki, Anna Moskal, Helen Knight and Susan Silke.
The family would like to send a special Thank You to Karen May for her compassionate care she gave Al over the years, and also the 7th floor staff at the Commons for the great care our father received during his time with them.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Face masks or coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. NYS guidance on building occupancy will be enforced.
Contributions may be made in Al's memory to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 30 Cross St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the WWII Veterans History Project, 4327 S. Highway 27, Suite 139, Clermont, FL 34711 or ww2veteranshistoryproject.com for information.
