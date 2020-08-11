× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander 'Al' Wasilenko

Aug. 7, 2020

AUBURN — Alexander "Al" Wasilenko, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony.

Al was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Michael Sr. and Mary Kimak Wasilenko. He was a graduate of West High School, and following graduation he joined the Navy. He reached the rank of Aviation Machinist Mate 3/c. He served with the PBM Squadron #25, spending most of his naval time in the South Pacific and the Philippines. He was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross along with many other medals for his service. He was a proud Navy veteran who was a Commander and Charter Member of the St. Nicholas War Veterans Post #1. He was also a member of the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek Post #1324 American Legion.

Al retired from Cayuga County Community College after 20 years as a Maintenance Technician. Prior to that he had worked for the Auburn school district at Owasco Elementary School for five years and prior to that at Firth Carpet Co.

Al enjoyed bow hunting, bowling and wood carving in his younger years. After retirement he took to golf which he loved spending time doing. He also enjoyed spending time at his camp, watching all kinds of sports and the occasional baseball game at Falcon Park.