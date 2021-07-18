Alfred C. Marsden

Following his retirement, Al remained extremely active and could always be found keeping his classic cars in pristine condition. Al's love for classic cars was only second to his love for his family who meant the world to him. If he was not at a car show or "tooling" around out on a drive, he could be found enjoying his family or fixing something in his garage. Al was known for always working hard, as well as his kindness and compassion for others, and would help anyone who asked. Al loved to travel - especially to Rhode Island, Hilton Head Island, and Cape May, spending as much time near the ocean as he could. Al belonged to several organizations including SAAC, the Antique Automobile Club of America, Stonebridge Driver Club, and the Greater Rochester Rose Society.