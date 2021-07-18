Alfred C. Marsden
Dec. 30, 1939 - July 7, 2021
Alfred Charles Marsden passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Highland Hospital. Born on December 30, 1939, to the late Elmer Marsden and Stella (Hall) Marsden, Alfred was the fourth of six children. He graduated from Port Byron high school and also attended Cayuga Community College. Al served in the US Army and most notably as a military VIP Driver.
Returning from an honorable discharge, Al was employed with Cayuga County for 32 years as an Auto Technician. In 1970, he initiated the development of the Motor Pool, a new venture that proved a cost-saving to the county after a three-year trial.
Following his retirement, Al remained extremely active and could always be found keeping his classic cars in pristine condition. Al's love for classic cars was only second to his love for his family who meant the world to him. If he was not at a car show or "tooling" around out on a drive, he could be found enjoying his family or fixing something in his garage. Al was known for always working hard, as well as his kindness and compassion for others, and would help anyone who asked. Al loved to travel - especially to Rhode Island, Hilton Head Island, and Cape May, spending as much time near the ocean as he could. Al belonged to several organizations including SAAC, the Antique Automobile Club of America, Stonebridge Driver Club, and the Greater Rochester Rose Society.
Al is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of almost 59 years, Virginia (Ginny) Marsden; his two children Jeffrey C. (Minn) Marsden and Regina Marsden (Joseph) Crupe; and his two beloved grandchildren Alexander and Andrew Marsden.
In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his siblings Phyllis, Evelyn, Louis, Kenneth, and Linda.
The family wishes to thank and extend their gratitude to Doctors Kaul, Katz, Ramsdale, Brockway, and Peyre, along with (their) nurses and staff and the team at the Wilmont Cancer Unit at the U of R Strong Memorial Hospital who cared for and supported Al during his illness.
A Catholic funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield, NY.