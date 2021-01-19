Alfreda (Knapp) Drew

May 28, 1943 - Jan. 17, 2021

AUBURN — Alfreda (Knapp) Drew, 97, of Sennett, passed away Jan. 17, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony due to complications of Covid. Alfreda was born May 28, 1923 in Port Byron to Marion and Lida (Lucas) Knapp.

She graduated from Port Byron High School and Auburn Business School. On Sept. 28, 1943, Alfreda married Clarence Drew and they owned and operated Finger Lakes Block & Tile until their retirement. She lived in the town of Sennett for 70 years in a house built by Clarence.

Alfreda was predeceased by her husband, Clarence in 2005, son, Edward Drew in 2003, grandson, David Calhoun in 2009, sisters, Bernice Axton, of Port Bryon and Martile Roberts, of Saranac Lake.

She is survived by: son, Gary (Jenny) Drew, of Jordan, daughter, Diane (Ernie) Calhoun, of Sennett; three grandchildren: Connie Taylor, Korrin (Nick) Palladino, Sarah (Brandon) Blumer; great-granddaughter Cierra Taylor; and three great-grandsons: Robert J. Taylor, Luka and Ezio Palladino; one niece and two nephews.