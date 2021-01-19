Alfreda (Knapp) Drew
May 28, 1943 - Jan. 17, 2021
AUBURN — Alfreda (Knapp) Drew, 97, of Sennett, passed away Jan. 17, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony due to complications of Covid. Alfreda was born May 28, 1923 in Port Byron to Marion and Lida (Lucas) Knapp.
She graduated from Port Byron High School and Auburn Business School. On Sept. 28, 1943, Alfreda married Clarence Drew and they owned and operated Finger Lakes Block & Tile until their retirement. She lived in the town of Sennett for 70 years in a house built by Clarence.
Alfreda was predeceased by her husband, Clarence in 2005, son, Edward Drew in 2003, grandson, David Calhoun in 2009, sisters, Bernice Axton, of Port Bryon and Martile Roberts, of Saranac Lake.
She is survived by: son, Gary (Jenny) Drew, of Jordan, daughter, Diane (Ernie) Calhoun, of Sennett; three grandchildren: Connie Taylor, Korrin (Nick) Palladino, Sarah (Brandon) Blumer; great-granddaughter Cierra Taylor; and three great-grandsons: Robert J. Taylor, Luka and Ezio Palladino; one niece and two nephews.
Alfreda's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. To Alfreda, "everyone" was her family and she was mom, grandma and great-grandma to all. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will be sadly missed. As a family we are so thankful for all who cared for Alfreda at The Commons. The wonderful and caring staff on the 6th floor became her "Commons Family" this past year and they were each very special to her.
Due to Covid, there will be no services at this time. Spring burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Sennett Fire Department in memory of Alfreda.