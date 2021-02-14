MEDFORD, OR - Alice Aversa passed away January 29, 2021 after a brief illness. Alice was born and grew up in Clyde, NY, almost 94 years ago to her parents, Alex and Dora Mann. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Nicholas, an Auburn firefighter and musician.

Alice raised her family and lived in Auburn, NY for almost 60 years before moving to Oregon to be closer to her family on the West Coast. She was a wonderful cook, accomplished seamstress, cherished her family and loved visiting with her friends at Bingo, Bunco, Red Hats and weekly Pinochle games. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and had been to almost every state in the country. She was always full of fun, dressed to the nines, full of sparkle and pizzazz, quick to laugh and loved to make others crack up too.