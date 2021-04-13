Alice Elizabeth (French) Nash

AUBURN — Alice Elizabeth (French) Nash, wife of the late Richard "Dick" L. Nash, passed peacefully at home with her family, April 12, 2021.

Predeceased by her parents Anna and John French of Auburn and her brother Stuart and his wife Marie French of Honeoye, NY.

Always known as Betty, she had many accomplishments, including graduating with honors (Phi Beta Kappa) from Cayuga Community College in 1975, and a scholarship to Cornell University. She enjoyed piloting her husband's airplane, building her own home with Dick in 1962 and campaigning for public office in the town of Sennett.

Betty worked for the telephone company after high school from 1944 to 1952 prior to her 59 year marriage to Dick. After raising her five children she returned to work for the Cayuga County Medicaid Dept. for nearly a decade. Always a devout Christian, Betty was a life member of the Disciples of Christ Church, later merged to become the United Church of Auburn. She served faithfully as Church Clerk, Deaconess and Secretary, Teacher and Elder. Her beautiful soprano voice was heard from the choir loft for over 75 years.