Alice Hentiette Rizzo

AUBURN — Alice Hentiette Rizzo, 93, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

A native of France, Alice was the daughter of Alfred and Irene Coharde Delasalle.

She had been a resident of Auburn since 1948. Her husband, John J. Rizzo, predeceased her in 1980 and their daughter, Mary Jane, predeceased them in 1962; she was also predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Willemin.

Surviving are a niece, Francine Willemin, of France; and several cousins in France as well.

Alice was a member of St. Mary's Church, Auburn, a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Rosary and Scapular Society at her parish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in St. Mary's Church, Auburn with Interment following in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be remembered to St. Mary's Church Fund, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.