Alice 'Joyce' Earl

Oct. 10, 1925 - Feb. 27, 2023

CATO — Alice "Joyce" Earl, 97, of Cato, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. She was born in Liverpool, Oct. 10, 1925, daughter of the late Lawrence DeLorme, and Marion Bragger DeLorme. Prior to retirement, she worked as a waitress for Jacks Reefs Hotel, she was a member of the Cato Star Chapter #234 Eastern Star, and the Cato Citizens Club, she was an avid card player, she also loved her cats.

She was predeceased by her husband, Allen B. Earl (2003), and sister, Betty See.

Survived by her daughters: Patricia VanHorn, Lisa (Pam) Peck, of Tucker, Georgia, Bonnie Wood, of Arizona, and Linda Peck, of Barnevield; son, Robert (Trudy) Peck, of Cato; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, March 2, 11 a.m. to noon with a service at noon at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. Burial will take place in the spring at Cato Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Joyce's name they may do so to the CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St. Cato, NY 13033.