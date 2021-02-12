Alice K. Picotte

MORAVIA — Alice K. Picotte, 88, formerly of Cato, most recently of Moravia, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Northwoods Nursing Home. She was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Harvey L. Picotte, and Marion Reith Picotte.

She loved Elvis, the Buffalo Bills, and her cats, she enjoyed puzzles, embroidery, and was very active with the Cato Senior Citizens.

She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Morsdorf, and Betty's husband, Peter.

She is survived by her brothers: Harvey (Irene) Picotte, of VA, Arthur (Rosemary) Picotte, of FL, Donald (Donelda) Picotte, of TX, and Charles (Karen) Picotte, of Cato; sisters: Barbara (Walter) Sedorus, of Moravia, and Sharon Murphy, of TN; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Cato, masks and social distancing will be required. A funeral service will take place in the spring at St. Patrick's Church in Jordan with burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Jordan. For those wishing to make contributions in Alice's name, may do so to Alzheimer's Association, www.alzfdn.org. www.catoredcreek.com