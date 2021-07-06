Allan H. Miskell
August 23, 1927 – July 2, 2021
AUBURN - Allan H. Miskell, born August 23, 1927 to Charles H. and Anna McQueeny Miskell, peacefully passed away in the presence of his loving family on Friday, July 2, 2021.
A life resident of Auburn, he graduated from Holy Family High School. Allan enlisted in the Navy in 1945, serving as a plane captain on the US Tarawa aircraft carrier. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
After the Navy, Allan worked construction and as a printers apprentice at the Auburn Citizen Advertiser. He then decided to seek further education at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY.
Graduating from LeMoyne in 1952, Allan began his teaching career at Port Byron Central School where he taught history and social studies for six years. During this time, he obtained a Masters Degree and Administrative Certificate from Syracuse University, attending night and summer classes.
Following his career at Port Byron, Allan took a teaching position at Auburn Central High School. After three years he was appointed Vice-Principal at East High School in 1961, and served for five years. In 1966 he was named Federal Coordinator for the Auburn School District. After four successful years, he was appointed Vice-Principal at the new East Middle School. In the next and final step of his career as an educator, he was names Principal of East Middle School in 1972, where he served until his retirement.
Allan was active in community affairs. He served on various boards, including The Cayuga Home for Children, Unity House, the United Way, and the Community Service Board. He helped revitalize NAMI of Cayuga County, and served as its president. He coached Pony League Baseball, and served one term on the Auburn City Council. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and past commander of the Cymbrak-Fallat Post 1314. He was a lifetime member of the Ukrainian Nation Club. Following his retirement he volunteered with the YMCA handicap swim program.
He was an active member of SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Allan, who loved to sing, belonged to the church choir for many years. For one and a half years, he voluntarily served as principal of the church's elementary school.
Allan is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Cymbrak Miskell, and his daughter Carol (Eric) Simmons, MD. In addition, "Uncle Howie" is much remembered by his many nieces and nephews along with their families. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sons Michael Theodore and Allan Peter, and his brothers Charles, Robert, John, Frederick and Theodore (Ted), and sister Caroline.
Funeral services for Allan will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Tuesday from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St.
Contributions may be made in his name to SS Peter & Paul Church or a charity of one's choice.
To leave a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com