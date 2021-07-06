Allan H. Miskell

Allan was active in community affairs. He served on various boards, including The Cayuga Home for Children, Unity House, the United Way, and the Community Service Board. He helped revitalize NAMI of Cayuga County, and served as its president. He coached Pony League Baseball, and served one term on the Auburn City Council. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and past commander of the Cymbrak-Fallat Post 1314. He was a lifetime member of the Ukrainian Nation Club. Following his retirement he volunteered with the YMCA handicap swim program.

He was an active member of SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Allan, who loved to sing, belonged to the church choir for many years. For one and a half years, he voluntarily served as principal of the church's elementary school.

Allan is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Cymbrak Miskell, and his daughter Carol (Eric) Simmons, MD. In addition, "Uncle Howie" is much remembered by his many nieces and nephews along with their families. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sons Michael Theodore and Allan Peter, and his brothers Charles, Robert, John, Frederick and Theodore (Ted), and sister Caroline.