Allan Shaw

Jan. 1, 1956 - Dec. 18, 2020

MORAVIA — Allan Shaw, 64, of Moravia, passed away Dec. 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Auburn to Arlene Shaw and the late Rodney E. Shaw.

He was a janitor most of his life for various places, was an avid sports fan and loved his country music.

Allan enjoyed the quality time he spent with his family and was always there when one of them needed him.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine I. Shaw; his mother, Arlene Blake; sister, Cindy Shaw; brother, Rodney Shaw and wife, Susan, and niece, Stephanie. Also, nephew and niece: Andy and Christy; and three stepbrothers. Besides his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard.

A burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.