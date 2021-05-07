Allen E. Lytle

Feb. 9, 1939 - Dec. 3, 2020

WEEDSPORT — Allen E. Lytle, 81, the husband of Cynthia Lytle of Jericho Road, Weedsport died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospital, Syracuse. Born Feb. 9, 1939 in Altoona, PA, Allen was the son of the late Francis and Grace (Rollason) Lytle.

He retired from CCI Company as Chief Estimating Engineer. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. When inside the home, Allen kept busy cooking, baking, playing cards, woodworking and gathering the family for Sunday dinners. He was United States Army veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Together with his wife Cynthia, Al relished spending winters in Lake Como, FL.

In addition to Cynthia, his wife of 53 years, Al is survived by one daughter, Brooke Smith and her husband, Geofv of NH; one son, Timothy and his wife, Kristine, of Weedsport; sister, Dolores Foster, of PA; brother, Ray and his wife, Mary, of OH; grandchildren: Todd Livingston, Kellie Thurston, Andreah Lytle and Mikalah Lytle; great-grandson David Thurston; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by one brother Ronald.