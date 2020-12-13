Allen E. Lytle

Feb. 9, 1939 - Dec. 3, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Allen E. Lytle, 81, the husband of Cynthia Lytle of Jericho Road, Weedsport, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospital, Syracuse. Born February 9, 1939 in Altoona, PA, Allen was the son of the late Francis and Grace Rollason Lytle.

He retired from CCI Company as Chief Estimating Engineer. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. When inside the home, Allen kept busy cooking, baking, playing cards, woodworking and gathering the family for Sunday dinners. He was a United States Army Veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Together with his wife, Cynthia, Al relished spending winters in Lake Como, FL.

In addition to Cynthia, his wife of 53 years, Al is survived by one daughter Brooke Smith and her husband Geof of NH; one son Timothy and his wife Kristine of Weedsport; sister Dolores Foster of PA; brother Ray and his wife Mary of OH; grandchildren Todd Livingston, Kellie Thurston, Andreah Lytle and Mikalah Lytle; great grandson David Thurston; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by one brother Ronald.