Allen L. Clark

Oct.. 22, 1956 - June 17, 2022

CAYUGA - Allen L. Clark, 65, of Cayuga, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Auburn on October 22, 1956, to Alice (Silliman) Clark and the late Leonard Clark. Allen's older sister, Diana (Bower) passed in 2016.

He is survived by his siblings: Henry "Hank" Clark, Randy (Michelle Orr) Clark, Tara Bower, and Becky-Jo Deming; and best friend, Joe Yurco. Allen was the father of: Heidi Clark and Allen M. Clark; the grandfather of four; and great-grandfather of one. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, who affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Pirate".

Twenty-one years ago, he was lucky enough to marry the love of his life, Judy (Alcock) Clark. After proudly serving in the United States Army, Allen was a long-haul truck driver for forty years. Giving him the opportunity to experience seeing places most only dream of.

Retirement allowed him and his wife, Judy, to enjoy his true passion of restoring wooden boats. He spent time in the Keys in the winter working on an old wooden sailboat. Right after a hurricane he and a friend were bringing a boat back from New Jersey. The boat, taking on water, in true peril, required a Coast Guard rescue. The last several years brought Allen and his wife, Judy, back to Cayuga and Union Springs area to enjoy relaxing on the lake with his many friends and family. There you could find him working at Performance Automotive, employed by his best friend, Joe Yurco.

Calling hours for Allen will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166. A Celebration of Life will be on July 8, 2022, at CJ's Pub and Restaurant, 8902 Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166. Donations in memory of Allen may be made to the American Cancer Society.

