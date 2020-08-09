Allison T. Orr-McCoy
AUBURN — Allison Therese Orr-McCoy, 65, of Auburn , passed away in May 2020 after a 7-month battle with cancer.
She was born in Watertown, NY, to the late Carleton E. Orr and Mary Therese McGinty Orr in 1954. She Graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School in 1973 and took college classes through the Empire State College Program.
An accomplished dancer, Allison taught ballet, jazz and tap dance at Dee's Dancing Academy for over a decade. She was employed in the hospitality industry, beginning in 1976 with the Ramada Inn in Watertown, then with the Ramada Inn in North Syracuse as General Manager, and finally, Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay as Hotel Manager. After marrying in 1986, she moved from Watertown to Rome, NY, then to Auburn, NY, where she and her husband had resided since 1993.
Allison was an animal lover and tireless advocate for animal welfare. Her guest bathroom was often occupied by a litter of kittens she'd be fostering for the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. She served a term on its Board of Directors, and coordinated and worked at the spay/neuter clinics. She also volunteered at spay/neuter clinics for the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and Integrated Veterinary Services in Genoa.
Allison will be remembered as very loving, caring and generous, as well as fiercely loyal to her friends and family. She was the "Mother Hen" to her siblings, and the love of his life to her husband, Joe.
Allison is survived by her husband of 33 years, Joseph E. McCoy; her sister, Suzanne M. Best of St. Paul, MN; three brothers, Michael C.(Nancy) Orr of Boise, ID, Gregory E. Orr of Kalamazoo, MI, and Thomas P. Orr of Sarasota, FL; nieces Jordan Blough-Orr, of Kalamazoo, MI, and Aleysa Orr of Portland, OR; nephews Zachary Blough-Orr of Kalamazoo, MI, and Nicholas (Katherine) Cliff Orr of Boise, ID; and newborn grand nephew Ronan CliffOrr of Boise, ID.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. SAturday, Aug. 15, at St. Alphonsus Church, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, Allison would prefer contributions to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road Waterloo, NY 13165. BeverlyShelter@yahoo.com. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St Auburn, NY.
