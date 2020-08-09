× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allison T. Orr-McCoy

AUBURN — Allison Therese Orr-McCoy, 65, of Auburn , passed away in May 2020 after a 7-month battle with cancer.

She was born in Watertown, NY, to the late Carleton E. Orr and Mary Therese McGinty Orr in 1954. She Graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School in 1973 and took college classes through the Empire State College Program.

An accomplished dancer, Allison taught ballet, jazz and tap dance at Dee's Dancing Academy for over a decade. She was employed in the hospitality industry, beginning in 1976 with the Ramada Inn in Watertown, then with the Ramada Inn in North Syracuse as General Manager, and finally, Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay as Hotel Manager. After marrying in 1986, she moved from Watertown to Rome, NY, then to Auburn, NY, where she and her husband had resided since 1993.

Allison was an animal lover and tireless advocate for animal welfare. Her guest bathroom was often occupied by a litter of kittens she'd be fostering for the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. She served a term on its Board of Directors, and coordinated and worked at the spay/neuter clinics. She also volunteered at spay/neuter clinics for the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and Integrated Veterinary Services in Genoa.