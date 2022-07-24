Allyse Elisabeth 'Lisa' Daly

Nov. 1, 1972 - July 13, 2022

LAFAYETTE — On Nov. 1, 1972, Allyse Elisabeth "Lisa" Daly, was welcomed into our world in Zeeland, MI by her mother, Anne Birkel (Daly) and her father, the late John F. Daly, Jr. She filled our lives with joy and laughter.

Allyse was energetic, athletic, smart, and kind. She graduated from Newark Valley High School, Newark Valley, NY with the Class of 1990. She then attended Castleton College in VT and went on to become a NY state licensed optician working at Auburn Eye Care, Auburn, NY. Allyse was hard working, motivated, knowledgeable and highly regarded by her co-workers. She was also much loved by her clients. Our hearts were broken on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 when she passed away in Lafayette, NY due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Although her life here with us was brief, she lived those 49 years to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Anne Birkel; her brothers: John "Jack" Daly with his wife, Kadija Alkusaimi, Marc Daly, Michael Daly with Jessica Doehring; and her sister, Carolyn Daly with her husband, Edyn Chalcu'; her nieces and nephews will certainly miss their "silly" Aunt Lisa: Yara and Miral, Asa, Phaedra, Michaela, Cael, and Teague, Elijah, Gabriela and Liam; several aunts, uncles and cousins are deeply touched by this loss. Lisa is likewise survived by her fiance, Toni Ciarfella and their son, Ryan Young; Toni's parents, Kim and Anthony Ciarfella; her dear friend, Blake Laning; and numerous other members of Toni's extended family.

Those of us who grieve her passing know these words are true "Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved so missed, so very dear …"

A positive and productive way to keep her memory fresh and her lifelong mission of being there for others alive might be to donate to her favorite charity in her name. Those wishing to donate in memory of Allyse Daly are asked to kindly consider Mil Milagros, a non-profit organization (NGO) working in Guatemala which equips mothers and teachers with skills and resources to improve the lives of children and families. Allyse's sister, Carolyn, has worked with this organization for many years. It was dear to Lisa's heart. Donations can be made online at milmilagros.org/donate or by check to 366 Somerville Ave., Somerville, MA 02143.

MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley, NY is assisting the family who will be gathering privately to remember Lisa. Memories and condolences may be written in Allyse's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.