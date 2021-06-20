Alma Louise Zobkiw

1927-2021

AURORA - Alma Louise Zobkiw, 94, of Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Alma and her husband, William Peter Zobkiw (deceased 1992), had 12 children and 26 grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren. Alma was born in Auburn in 1927 and spent her entire life in the area.

Alma wasn't complicated or difficult. She loved the simple things in life — hugs and kisses from her children and grandchildren, cups of coffee, Big Macs, and sweets. She also loved flowers and gardening, as was evidenced by the pretty plants and flowers in mismatched planters that lined the walls and corners of her kitchen and living room.

Everyone who visited mom (or "Grandma Alma") shared the same familiar experience ... their hearts knew that no matter what life's burdens they were shouldering, her quiet, gentle demeanor and unconditional, unquestioning love awaited them. Alma's greatest purpose in life was to support and love her children and grandchildren wholeheartedly.