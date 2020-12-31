Alyce Joy Wilcox

MORAVIA — It is with sadness, we report the passing of Alyce Joy Wilcox, of Moravia on Dec. 29, 2020. Joy was the daughter of the late Raymond Frank Jacobs, Sr. and Edna Mae Nettleton Jacobs of Poplar Ridge.

Joy valued that she was raised on a farm and spent her life in southern Cayuga County except her college years while at Geneseo where she met her future husband of 55 years, Robert Edward Wilcox before his passing in November 2018.

Joy enjoyed 30+ years as librarian at the elementary school in Moravia interacting with students and teachers alike. A member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a women's educational honor society, Joy served as treasurer for many years.

Always with the love of learning something new, Joy often likened her brain to a sponge, eager to soak in new knowledge from any source such as reading, attending cultural events including membership in several local museums such as Howland Stone Store, Seward House and Genoa Historical.