Alyce Joy Wilcox
MORAVIA — It is with sadness, we report the passing of Alyce Joy Wilcox, of Moravia on Dec. 29, 2020. Joy was the daughter of the late Raymond Frank Jacobs, Sr. and Edna Mae Nettleton Jacobs of Poplar Ridge.
Joy valued that she was raised on a farm and spent her life in southern Cayuga County except her college years while at Geneseo where she met her future husband of 55 years, Robert Edward Wilcox before his passing in November 2018.
Joy enjoyed 30+ years as librarian at the elementary school in Moravia interacting with students and teachers alike. A member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a women's educational honor society, Joy served as treasurer for many years.
Always with the love of learning something new, Joy often likened her brain to a sponge, eager to soak in new knowledge from any source such as reading, attending cultural events including membership in several local museums such as Howland Stone Store, Seward House and Genoa Historical.
Traveling offered various learning situations. A highlight was Joy and Bob's 40+ day car trip in 1966 visiting many national parks, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Park Service. Memories from that trip have been revisited numerous times over the years. Joy's trip to Australia was special and included Joy's first flight. Many senior citizen trips added to Joy's travel list.
People were special to Joy from brief encounters with individuals often resulting in the "what a small world" moment to times spent with a wide circle of people. Bob and Joy's Family and Friends 46 annual picnics helped maintain contacts.
The church family at Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia provided Joy with special comfort and support.
Joy treasured all these memories which she recorded in diaries since 1965.
Joy is survived by her loving daughters: Karen (Rich) Kilmartin and Linda (Jamie) Palladino; and precious grandsons: Ty Edward and Luke Michael Palladino. Joy is also survived by her older brother, Raymond Frank Jacobs, Jr. (Mary Lou), younger brother, James Gabriel Jacobs and younger sister, Jackie Tamburrino.
A memorial service on a fair-weather day will be held for both Joy and Bob at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, where they were united in marriage on June 22, 1963.
May your contributions be ones of joy, continuing Joy's daily goal of making a better day for at least one person whether with a compliment, note or just a simple smile.