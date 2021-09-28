Amanda (Barth) Baart

ELBRIDGE — Amanda (Barth) Baart, 38, born in Elbridge, NY, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, David Baart; daughter, Kiara; son, David, Jr.; her mother, Diane (Mike) Thurber; her sisters: Shannon Frost and Lily Barth; and a large extended family.

She loved the outdoors, going on nature walks and had a huge heart with a lot of love for all animals.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at the discretion of the family. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.