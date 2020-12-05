 Skip to main content
CATO — Amanda L. Dudzinski, 30, of Cato, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. She was born in Onondaga, daughter of Daniel Dudzinski and Sindy Rice Dudzinski.

She had previously worked at Lowe's in Auburn and more recently as a day-care provider at her home. She enjoyed crafting, baking, and most of all she loved children.

Survived by her parents, Daniel and Sindy Dudzinski, of Cato; brothers: Daniel L. Rice, of Jordan, and David (Richael) Dudzinski, of Cato; best friend, Caroyln Rodriguez; and nephews: Dawson Dudzinski, and Connor Rodriguez; as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A celebration of life will take place at an undetermined date. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com

