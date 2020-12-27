Ambrose O. Jackson
Oct. 2, 1935 - Dec. 18, 2020
SENECA FALLS - Ambrose O. Jackson, 85, of Leland Dr., passed away December 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. A Memorial Service will be on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Seneca Falls, 2 Chapel St. with Rev. Valerie White officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church at 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148. NYS Covid 19 restrictions will be enforced, face mask and hand sanitizing required. Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.
Ambrose was born in Lyons, on October 2, 1935 the son of the late Ambrose O, and Anna G. (Spoor) Jackson. He was a graduate of Port Byron Central High School and attended Indiana University. He was a veteran of the US Navy, Submarine Service, retiring as a Master Chief Fire Control Technician in 1975 while serving as the Master Chief of the Command at the US Naval Academy. While serving in Submarines he made 12 deterrent patrols receiving numerous citations and accolades. During his service he functioned as the Weapons Department Chief, Chief of the Boat (COB), Chief of the Watch, Diving Officer and the Missile and Fire Control Division Officer.
Upon retiring from the Navy Mr. Jackson was employed at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics in Groton, CT, where he was a Project Engineer in the System Technology Department, Mr. Jackson was involved in the development of computer software test procedures and also developed and wrote the Description, Operation and Maintenance Manuals for the new Submarine Torpedo Combat Systems. After retiring from General Dynamics, He returned to CNY, married Rita Donselaar Aldrich and was employed at Lockheed Martin in Syracuse where he served as a Senior Software Test Engineer, retiring in 2008 as a Master Planner and Data Manager for the Towed Array Programs.
Mr. Jackson was an active member of his church, served as a Trustee and as Chairman of the Endowment Committee and tried to be available when needs arose.
Mr. Jackson was a devoted husband and father who always placed the wishes of all before his own. He placed great value to friends and he liked to think that he considered all as friends. He had his opinions but allowed all to have theirs. A good meal at a good restaurant with friends was always looked forward to.
He is survived by his daughters Molly (Mike) Toombs of Waterloo, Sally (Howard) Kennedy of FL, Dannielle (Pete) Moreno of NJ and Susan Wolfe of FL; a son Terry Mundling, TN; daughter-in-law Emily Jackson, CT; David (Colleen) Aldrich of CA; sister Joyce (John) Stowell of Savannah; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his first wife, Maryann, his wife, Rita Donselaar Aldrich Jackson, and by his son Mark and his sister Janet Lavoy, brother James and his foster brother Robert Taylor.
The service will be on YouTube at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. To view, search YouTube for Seneca Falls United Methodist Church.