Ambrose O. Jackson

Oct. 2, 1935 - Dec. 18, 2020

SENECA FALLS - Ambrose O. Jackson, 85, of Leland Dr., passed away December 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. A Memorial Service will be on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Seneca Falls, 2 Chapel St. with Rev. Valerie White officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church at 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148. NYS Covid 19 restrictions will be enforced, face mask and hand sanitizing required. Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.

Ambrose was born in Lyons, on October 2, 1935 the son of the late Ambrose O, and Anna G. (Spoor) Jackson. He was a graduate of Port Byron Central High School and attended Indiana University. He was a veteran of the US Navy, Submarine Service, retiring as a Master Chief Fire Control Technician in 1975 while serving as the Master Chief of the Command at the US Naval Academy. While serving in Submarines he made 12 deterrent patrols receiving numerous citations and accolades. During his service he functioned as the Weapons Department Chief, Chief of the Boat (COB), Chief of the Watch, Diving Officer and the Missile and Fire Control Division Officer.