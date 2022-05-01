Amy Lou Hinman

Nov. 12, 1933 - April 28, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Amy Lou Hinman, 88, of Mechanic Street, Weedsport, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 in an Auburn Nursing Home. Born in Auburn, November 12, 1933, Amy Lou was the daughter of the late Ernest and Marcia (Farrant) Cady.

Early in her working career, she was employed by Red Star Trucking and Kodak prior to working as a teachers aid for the Weedsport School District, retiring after 17 years. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church where she was a volunteer, singing in their choir and teaching Sunday School. More recently she was communicant of the United Methodist Church of Weedsport.

Amy Lou enjoyed cooking, camping, bowling and cherished the time spent with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be missed by her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Harry Hinman of Weedsport; one daughter, Cynthia Delmar (Terry) of Weedsport; three sons, Jeffrey (Denise) of Weedsport, Timothy of Weedsport and Bradford (Janet) of Throop; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Georgia Spingler of Auburn; sister-in-law Marion Davies of Groton; brother-in-law Richard Hinman of Weedsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Amy Lou is predeceased by one son, Gregory Hinman; granddaughter Madison Delmar; sister Shirley Sutcliffe (Raymond); and brothers-in-law Bruce Spingler and Frederick Hinman.

Funeral services for Amy Lou will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.