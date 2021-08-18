Amy M. (Walsh) Underhill

Aug. 13, 1966 - Aug. 16, 2021

LEWISBURG, PA — Amy M. (Walsh) Underhill, 55, of Lewisburg, PA died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA.

She was born in Auburn, NY on Aug. 13, 1966 and was the daughter of Michael and Marcia (Lotridge) Walsh, who survive, of Auburn, NY.

On Oct. 19, 1990, Amy married Paul J. Underhill and they celebrated 30 years of marriage together last year.

Amy was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 1984 and then went on to earn her Associate's Degree from Cayuga Community College She worked for the Lewisburg Area School District for the past 13 years as a library aide.

She was a volunteer at various local organizations including the Red Cross and the Union County Library. Amy was an avid reader, she loved to read to children and was a huge history buff.

In addition to her husband Paul; Amy is survived by one daughter and son-in-law Chelsea E. and CJ Martin, of Freemansburg, PA; one granddaughter, Riley Martin; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Andrew and Lisa Walsh and Peter and Laura Walsh, all of New York.