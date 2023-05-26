Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Amy Sue Trufant

CAYUGA — Amy Sue Trufant, 47, of Cayuga, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Highland Hospital with her family by her side.

She was a dedicated nurse for nearly 30 years always putting others before herself. Amy was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed camping and spending time in the outdoors with her family and beloved pets.

She is survived by he husband, Ben Trufant; children: Danny Marquart, Nicole Marquart; step-daughter, Tori Trufant; mother, Cynthia (William) Ladd; siblings: Frederick (Katya) Cornelius, Lisa (Ray) Chamberlin, Lori (John) Farr and Jamie (Chris) Driscoll.

There will be visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.

Contributions maybe made to www.orcahope.org (for Ovarian Cancer) or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Amy Sue Trufant.