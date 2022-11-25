Andrea Lynn Kreydatus

March 14, 1991 - Nov. 20, 2022

PORT BYRON — Andrea Lynn Kreydatus, 31, formerly of Port Byron, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Crouse Hosptial following an acute illness, she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 14, 1991, the daughter of Angela Dudley Krebs and Mike Kreydatus.

Andrea was an outdoorswoman, she loved nature, fishing and being by the water.

She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Kreydatus; her mother, Angela Dudley Krebs (Daryl); her brothers: Tyler, Taylor and Trevor Dudley, Christopher Krebs; and sister, Angelea Valverde; her father, Mike Kreydatus; brother, Brian Kreydatus; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. A prayer service will begin at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in the spring at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Port Byron.

Arrangements are with the White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

