Andrea McLaughlin
Jan. 13, 1949 - Nov. 14, 2020
CATO — Andrea McLaughlin, 71, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Jan 13, 1949.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; two daughters, Jacqeline and Janice; one son, John P.; six grandchildren, Arianna, Katie, Christopher, Nicky, Frankie, Max; two son-in-laws, Kris and Billy. Our hearts, are broken, and she will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in peace.
No services or calling hours.
