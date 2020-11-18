 Skip to main content
Andrea McLaughlin

Jan. 13, 1949 - Nov. 14, 2020

CATO — Andrea McLaughlin, 71, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. She was born Jan 13, 1949.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; two daughters, Jacqeline and Janice; one son, John P.; six grandchildren, Arianna, Katie, Christopher, Nicky, Frankie, Max; two son-in-laws, Kris and Billy. Our hearts, are broken, and she will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in peace.

No services or calling hours. Sign our guestbook at butlerbadmanfuneralhome.com

