Andreas G. Rindfleisch III

Aug. 24, 1938 - May 5, 2022

AUBURN - Andreas G. Rindfleisch III, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Bristol, CT on August 24, 1938 to the son of the late Andreas and Anna Hollatz Rindfleisch, Jr.

He was the patriarch of the family and a family man. He enjoyed planting a variety of trees from apple to Christmas every three years on the property with his son Martin. He enjoyed watching the birds out the kitchen window and seeing all birds coming and going around the feeder.

He was member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Eagles Club of Auburn Chapter 96 for many years. Andreas worked for Crucible, Hammond Irving and E.D. Clapps for 30 years and later was a Sanitation Engineer for Northeast Foods in Auburn for 20 years before retiring in 2005.

He is survived by his son Martin Rindfleisch and his wife Denise; and his daughter Brenda Loerzel; stepchildren Richard and Charles Gould and Laura Butler; grandchildren Tiffany, Christopher, Martin, Nicole, Andreas V and McKennna; seven great-grandchildren. There are many loving and caring nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Andreas he was predeceased by his first wife Betty Graf, second wife Irene G. Rindfleisch, son Andreas Rindfleisch IV.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10. 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect Street, Auburn. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Cayuga.

Contributions may be made at Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088, or Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect Street, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Andreas G. Rindflesich III.