Andrew Michael Westee

Oct. 28, 1958 - Sept. 11, 2022

STEPHENS, GA — Andrew Michael Westee, of Stephens, GA, formerly of Auburn, NY, died on Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Ithaca, NY on Oct. 28, 1958.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Donald A. Westee and Suzanne Ebertz Westee; he is also survived by his son, Damon Westee; two grandchildren: Wolfe and Ravina; his sister, Leigh Westee; his brother, Philip Westee; many other relatives; and his girlfriend, Toni Dunn.

After graduation from Auburn High School in 1976, Andy attended the University of Rochester and then transferred to the University of Miami.

His love of music led him to pursue that dream in Miami, with multiple bands. He moved to Atlanta, GA in the early 1980s and eventually formed the band Redd Threat. In the mid 1980s Redd Threat was managed by members of Twisted Sister and was signed to a major record label. They played countless shows and opened up for many national acts.

Andy has written hundreds of original songs and his musical talent had no bounds. Andy loved animals and raised many types of insects, birds and reptiles. His favorite snake was Cyanide, a fully venomous rattlesnake, which became a mainstay in his rock shows.

Anyone that knew Andy was aware of his extreme intelligence and talent. The Earth has lost a unique individual. We will all miss him.