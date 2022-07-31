Angela Mary (Petrosino) Durfee

AUBURN - Angela Mary (Petrosino) Durfee, 77, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late, Anthony "Tony Pet" and Caroline (Lambert) Petrosino. Angela was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and more recently St. Alphonsus Church. She worked for several years at the former Preston's Florist in Auburn.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Carolyn Durfee of Auburn, son Joseph (Caroline) Durfee of La Fayette; a sister Rose (Rich) Raymond; brother Peter (Jean) Petrosino all of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband Floyd "Sonny" in 2021 and a brother Richard Petrosino.

Angela's greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her friends and family. She was proud of her Italian heritage and loved learning about more about it. She also enjoyed reading cozy mysteries, cooking, flower and herb gardening, ceramics, painting and crocheting. She was the sweetest, kindest woman you could ever meet.

Calling hours are Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Angela's Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.