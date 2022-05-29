Angela 'Nellie' Michalowski

AUBURN - Angela "Nellie" Michalowski, age 96, of Auburn, NY passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Auburn, NY, she was the daughter of Peter and Rose (Warszeszek) Deutschman.

Angela lived in Auburn, until her marriage to Stanley J. Michalowski when she became a military spouse and supported him in his career. She and her family moved back to Auburn where she was employed at Mercy Health and Rehab Center.

Angela retired from Mercy Health and Rehab Center after working there for 31 years. She truly enjoyed her work and the friendships she made with her co-workers. A proud and faithful Catholic, she loved spending time entertaining and traveling with her children and grandchildren.

Angela had a passion for crafting and could turn anything into a creative work of art. An avid Red Sox fan, Angela loved cheering on her team. Beloved mother, grandmother, and dear friend, she will remain forever in our hearts.

Angela was a lifelong member of the Polish Falconettes and a former member of the Altar Rosary Sodality.

She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Stanley J. Michalowski; two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her five children Patricia (Jeff) Galka, David, Gregory, Stanley and Pamela (Jay) Michalowski; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Michalowski be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Hyacinth's Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.