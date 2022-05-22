Angela T. (Morabito) Mucia

PITTSFIELD, MA - Angela T. (Morabito) Mucia, 102, of Pittsfield, MA and formerly of Auburn, passed away Thursday evening, May 19, 2022 in Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born and lived most of her life in Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis and Gemma (Mentillo) Morabito.

Angela was a longtime communicant and active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She was an avid golfer and member of Auburn Golf and Country Club for many years. Angela enjoyed reading and was an amazing cook. She loved cooking for her family and friends, especially her sauce and meatballs that were highly sought after, and to try her pasta fagioli, "Forget about it!"

She is survived by her loving son, James and his wife Ann Greenbaum-Mucia of MA; two grandsons, Joseph R. (Kayla) Mucia, Joshua J. (Marie) Mucia; a great-granddaughter Gianna Marlene Mucia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Joseph, a daughter Marlene Mucia and three siblings, Laura Velardi, Mary Mucia and Joseph Morabito.

A calling hour will be held this Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Angela's Mass of Christian burial will follow on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church.