Angelina Calandro Amodei

AUBURN - Angelina Calandro Amodei, 88, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, August, 20, 2021 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Calandro Sr. and Rose Messina Calandro. During her working years, Mrs. Amodei was employed by the General Electric Company and later the Honeywell Company of Skaneateles.

Angelina was a member of The Red Hat Society. She thoroughly enjoyed the bus trips that she took with her friends throughout the area. Mrs. Amodei always put family first; she adored her children as well as her grand and great grandchildren.

Angelina was survived by her daughters, Rosemarie Cooper, Carol Carberry (Jim) and her son, Anthony Amodei (Heather); a brother, Joseph Calandro Jr; six grandchildren, Danielle Cooper, Tom Cooper (Katie), Elena and Lauren Amodei, Amy and Matthew Carberry; four great grandchildren, Emma Davies, Jameson and Siena Cooper and Alex Carberry; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her companion Mr. Richard Donohue.

Calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fleming, New York. Local arrangements are with The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, New York.