Angeline Lippa Fecco

May 22, 1925 - Dec. 15, 2020

AUBURN — Angeline Lippa Fecco, 95, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Angeline was born in Syracuse on May 22, 1925, to the late Joseph and Jennie Postal Cristantielli.

Angeline was employed with P&R Factory and then later retired from Auburn Enlarged City School District as the first head cook in the school district. She enjoyed baking, traveling, trips to the Turning Stone and del Lago, and all of the activities at Westminster Manor. Above all Angeline cherished the time she spent with her family.

Angeline is survived by her loving and devoted son, Joseph (Tammy) Lippa; her grandson, Brian (Shauna) Lippa; great-grandchildren: Samantha Jo and Rocco Lippa and Jordyn and Landyn Garcia; her sister-in-law, Carol Cristantielli; her brother-in-law, Joe (Josephine Cristantielli); stepchildren: Celeste, Anne, Michael, Thomas and John; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Angeline was predeceased by her first husband, Onorato Lippa; son, Ralph Lippa; her second husband, Michael Fecco; sister, Lucy Mamarelliand, her brother, Anthony Cristantielli.

Angeline was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn.