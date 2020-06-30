Angelo Amodei

He was born in Auburn, the son of Joyce (Thomas) Ferrell Komoroski and had been an area life resident. Prior to his disability, Angelo had been employed for several years by their family owned, T & K Lumber business in Elbridge. He is survived by his children, Angelo (Mariah) Amodei III, Anthony (Julie) Amodei, Dakota Matthews, his mother, Joyce (Thomas) Komoroski, five grandchildren Thomas, Giovani, Alexander, McKenzye, Emma; three siblings, Mary (Michael) Novak, Thomas (Diane) Komoroski Jr., Cathy (Edward) Corella, also Giambattista Amodei and several nieces, nephews and cousins.