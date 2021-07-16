Angie Buonocore

AUBURN — Angie Buonocore, daughter of the late Gaetano and Domenica Battista Tabone, passed away peacefully, July 14, 2021 at her home in Auburn. Angie was a dedicated employee of General Electric until their closing, and retired from Mustad Co., after over 40 years of service. She was a lifetime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn and her favorite pastime was reading books and crocheting.

Her home was the center of all family gatherings for more than 60 years - family was everything to Angie. She was often referred as "Aunt Ang" to anyone who knew her.

Surviving are her brother, Dr. Joseph (Bonnie) Tabone, of Unadilla, NY; sisters: Mary Jane Wilkinson, of Auburn and Joyce (Tom) Edmunds, of Fairfax, VA; sister in law, Nancy Tabone, of Port Byron; and Meredith Tabone, of South Carolina; 23 nieces and nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Angie didn't have any children of her own but was a mother figure to many of her nieces and nephews, and also to her great nieces and nephews.