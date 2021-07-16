Angie Buonocore
AUBURN — Angie Buonocore, daughter of the late Gaetano and Domenica Battista Tabone, passed away peacefully, July 14, 2021 at her home in Auburn. Angie was a dedicated employee of General Electric until their closing, and retired from Mustad Co., after over 40 years of service. She was a lifetime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn and her favorite pastime was reading books and crocheting.
Her home was the center of all family gatherings for more than 60 years - family was everything to Angie. She was often referred as "Aunt Ang" to anyone who knew her.
Surviving are her brother, Dr. Joseph (Bonnie) Tabone, of Unadilla, NY; sisters: Mary Jane Wilkinson, of Auburn and Joyce (Tom) Edmunds, of Fairfax, VA; sister in law, Nancy Tabone, of Port Byron; and Meredith Tabone, of South Carolina; 23 nieces and nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Angie didn't have any children of her own but was a mother figure to many of her nieces and nephews, and also to her great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Grace Ritchie; brothers: Frank, Tom, and most recently Tony Tabone; sister-in-law Beverly Tabone; and brother-in-law Sidney Wilkinson; as well as her beloved pets: Missy, Snickers and Jack.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Graveside Committal Service to be offered Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn (Enter using gate 3, and head West up the hill to section 37A). Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in memory of Angie to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
