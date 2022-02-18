 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angie Doughty

AUBURN — It is with our Deepest Sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother, sister, and friend, Angie Doughty.

Angie is survived by her mother and father, Gertrude Morgan and Joseph Primes; her sisters: Teresa White, Melissa Doughty, and Gammillah Morgan; her sons: Devon, Derrick, and Derrell Thomas; her daughters: Mia Joyner and Mecca Dixon; her nieces: Kalimah Morgan, Sayinah Spencer, and Jasmine Harris; her nephews: Jarrell and Aaron Whiten; and grandchildren: Arieanna, Desmond, and Giavonni Thomas and Jordan Joyner.

We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.

Brew Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

