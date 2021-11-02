Anita Emmi

Anita L. (Cristello) Emmi

AUBURN — Anita L. (Cristello) Emmi, 92, of Auburn passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, Oct. 28, 2021 at the Matthew House. Anita was born in Auburn, NY, the daugther of the late Ralph and Lucy (Charles) Cristello.

Anita worked at General Electric as a Lab Technician in the Engineering Department. After her retirement, she worked at Uniform Fashions for her niece.

A lifelong parishioner of St. Francis Church. She was a member and past president of the Sacred Heart Society. Anita was very proud of the 2004 Christmas dinner she planned and often commented in how it was a big success.

Anita is survived by her sister, Evelyn VanBuren, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Janet Lardieri-Emmi, of Huntington, NY; nieces: Judith Peltz, Sharon Ferguson (James), Susan Stiles (Walter) and Mary Jones (Michael); nephews: Steven VanBuren (Karen), Jason VanBuren (Kathy); grandchildren: LeeAnn, Sarah and Elizabeth; grand-nieces and nephews; as well as extended family.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Frank M., son, Frank A., brother and sister-in-law, Nicholas and Helen Cristello, sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Anthony Cecora, niece, Lucille Genkos Bronson, nephew, Nicholas Cristello.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge her at home caregivers: Candance, Valerie, Pauline, Pam and Debbie along with the nurses and staff on the Rehab Floor at The Commons on St. Anthony.

Friends are invited to join the family tomorrow Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in St. Francis of Assisi Church for her calling hour 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Anita's Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. all in the church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

A special thank you to Angela, Shelly, Joe and all staff at The Matthew House and Hospice employees for their support and kindness during Anita's final days.

Donations may be in Anita's memory to The Matthew House or Hospice of Central New York.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.