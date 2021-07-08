Anita J. (Emperato) Burkhardt

AUBURN - Anita J. (Emperato) Burkhardt, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Sunday, July 4,2021.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Genova Emperato. Anita was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church and member of their mothers club. She retired from Cayuga County, in the Environmental Health Department after several years of service. Anita was an excellent cook and baker and cherished the many times she was fortunate enough to spend with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving five daughters, Deborah (Steve) Burkhardt Wood of Canandaigua, Terri (Bill) Burlhardt Howland of Cicero, Gina Burlhardt of Buffalo, Kathy Burlhardt of Silver Springs, MD, Emily (Heath) Burlhardt Vicente of Pasadena, CA; four grandchildren, Jackie Gardyasz, Sara Wood, Merel Petri, Jenna Wood; three great-grandchildren, Domanic and Dontae Wood, Emily Gardyasz; niece, Annette Murphy; and nephews Michael and Steven Murphy.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2015 and a sister, Lucille Giannone.